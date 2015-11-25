Simple Mods- The red and white combo Honda Civic.

We have see a lot of modified civic’s in India, We bring you another one, This is one is not loaded with goodies but has been given simple changes for it stand out from the standard civic. Done up by Akshay Malhotra from New Delhi. Its seems as a decent attempt to give a car a character he would prefer. Lets take a look

List of mods

-Front grill replaced with aftermarket mesh grill

-Mugen style spoiler

-Custom made headlamps with two tone paint and flexible DRLs

-Smoked tail lamps

-Alloys painted in custom apple candy red

-Mercury red tint on all windows

-Spoiler and door handles in two tone(half wrap half paint).

-Front bumper grills painted candy red

-Side door beedings given two tone touch



