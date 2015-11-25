Simple Mods- The red and white combo Honda Civic.

by Steeroids

We have see a lot of modified civic’s in India, We bring you another one, This is one is not loaded with goodies but has been given simple changes for it stand out from the standard civic. Done up by Akshay Malhotra from New Delhi. Its seems as a decent attempt to give a car a character he would prefer. Lets take a look

List of mods
-Front grill replaced with aftermarket mesh grill
-Mugen style spoiler
-Custom made headlamps with two tone paint and flexible DRLs
-Smoked tail lamps
-Alloys painted in custom apple candy red

-Mercury red tint on all windows
-Spoiler and door handles in two tone(half wrap half paint).
-Front bumper grills painted candy red
-Side door beedings given two tone touch
DSC_0011 DSC_0018 DSC_0059 DSC_0061 DSC_0077 DSC_0126 DSC_0147 DSC_0170 DSC_0178 DSC_0181 DSC_0184 DSC_0206 DSC_0211 FB_IMG_1446734644286 FB_IMG_1446734657289 FB_IMG_1446734790611
