A rally spec Mitsubishi Cedia.

2006 Mitusbishi Cedia

-FIA roll cage

-Bmc airfilter

-Rally header

-Sparco seats

-OMP steering wheel

-Reigers 3-way adjustable shocks

-Cusco clutch type Lsd

-Fully prepped engine for rallying

Work done by race concepts

Rallying is a not just about driving around in a car at a fast pace, Its more of less a way of life. Rally addicts spending years and years following their passion for speed and thrills, And its a fact these trills aint cheap, Lot of time money and effort goes to do a simple race and to win it its event better, Today we have Younus Ilyas and his Cedia. The passion for speed has bagged him 3 trophies in 7 races since 2014 in India.

Kudos to Younus and his passion, May more trophies come your way! Cheers.

