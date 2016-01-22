Australian’s called it a “NICE RICE” do you agree? – Modified Suzuki Esteem

After a long time, We have come across a modified esteem, In this world conquered by Modified Honda Civic’s and Suzuki Swifts, A bunch of guys from Karnal, Haryana took it up themselves to modify the once a legend 99′ model Maruti Esteem.

Kashish Malik from Centroid Customs Company takes pride to share this project ride with us. The mods are clearly visible, The flared arch’s, 2 Door conversion, Huge GT wing spoiler hood scoops,Wide side skirts,Customized bumpers, Roll cage and the flashy chameleon paint-job. Clearly its not a ride for a subtle heart. Its a ride for the loud and proud.

Kashish takes quite the pride in telling us that this car was called as a “NICE RICE” on an Australian car forum, Also looking at the project a local car paint dealer has sponsored the entire paint job to boost their efforts to create such a car,According to him.

Take a look at the Modified Suzuki Esteem

For those who this is quest for modified ends here for the Centroid team. They now intend to swap a 2.4liter engine with a turbo and make it an all wheel drive!!!

We wish you all the best from our end, And cheers to an attempt for building your dream project car.

