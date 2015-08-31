Hottest Honda Civic in the country? – Honda Civic Modified.

Modsters from Chennai, Have been doing some stunning cars over this years, In a county where a lot of civics have been modified, Modsters have brought out their ‘A’ game for this one. It’s quite refreshing to see the way this car has been done.

Honda Civic Modified.

Here is a list of mods.

Exterior:

-Body Kit :Front Bumper/ Rear Diffuser/ Side Skirts/Wide Body Flares/ Wide Fenders

-Rear Vertox Converter

-Mugen 4 Piece Wing Type Spoiler

– Air Vent Visors

-Carbon Fiber Finish Custom Bonnet

-Front Split- Splitter

-Aftermarket Projector Head Lamps/ Tail Lamps

-Custom Paintjob in Austin Yellow and Mirror Black Roof

-Scissor Doors

-Black Painted Alloys

-Way2Speed custom-made dual exhaust system

-Ceramic Coating – Dust and Water Repellent

Interior:

-Bride Buckets Seats

-Pure Leather Red/ White Upholstery work done by Ovion Bangalore

-Roof Liner changed to grey

-Complete Interiors painted in Red/White/Grey A Great job by the team indeed.

Cheers.

