Hottest Honda Civic in the country? – Honda Civic Modified.

by Steeroids

civic_yellow-2

Modsters from Chennai, Have been doing some stunning cars over this years, In a county where a lot of civics have been modified, Modsters have brought out their ‘A’ game for this one. It’s quite refreshing to see the way this car has been done.

Honda Civic Modified.

Here is a list of mods.

 

Exterior:
-Body Kit :Front Bumper/ Rear Diffuser/ Side Skirts/Wide Body Flares/ Wide Fenders
-Rear Vertox Converter
-Mugen 4 Piece Wing Type Spoiler
– Air Vent Visors
-Carbon Fiber Finish Custom Bonnet
-Front Split- Splitter
-Aftermarket Projector Head Lamps/ Tail Lamps
-Custom Paintjob in Austin Yellow and Mirror Black Roof
-Scissor Doors
-Black Painted Alloys
-Way2Speed custom-made dual exhaust system
-Ceramic Coating – Dust and Water Repellent
Interior:
-Bride Buckets Seats
-Pure Leather Red/ White Upholstery work done by Ovion Bangalore
-Roof Liner changed to grey
-Complete Interiors painted in Red/White/Grey civic_yellow-2 civic_yellow-3 civic_yellow-5 civic_yellow-6 civic_yellow-7 civic_yellow-8 civic_yellow-9 civic_yellow-10 civic_yellow-11 civic_yellow-12 civic_yellow-13 civic_yellow-14 civic_yellow-15 civic_yellow-16A Great job by the team indeed.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

 

Cheers.

  • yash tewari September 11, 2015, 9:09 am

    How much will be the pricing of a convertible roof?

  • Anuj Sharma October 19, 2015, 2:22 pm

    I want to work with you, I want to learn from you plzz contact me 9718077514

  • Anuj Sharma October 19, 2015, 10:16 pm

    I’m a automobile diploma holder & I wanna work with you. I’m a fresher. Please give me a chance to work with you & show the love to the automobile & its creativity by modifications.
    Please contact – 9718077514

  • foo January 27, 2016, 12:15 pm

    Looks like $hit.

