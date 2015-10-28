From a FORD MONDEO to a DODGE CHALLENGER

Yes, You read that right “From a FORD MONDEO to a DODGE CHALLENGER” is being said here because people take the passion for cars to a level that not every enthusiast can achieve, Such is a man named JAGJIT SINGH at JS DESIGNS from New Delhi, Who is an enthusiast at heart and has the passion to convert cars, Delhi with its shrinking market for car modification,This is wondrous for us to witness his latest project as he calls it “The Dodge Challenger”.

This is a Ford Mondeo converted into his dream car the Dodge Challenger,With the limitations for an enthusiasts to ever witness the real cars or get the real car in India due to the costs and restrictions by the goverment, Jagjit Singh likes to give an option to his customers that they can at-least get the visual appeal of their dream car at a fraction cost of the real one. Though some may say it’s not the real deal as mechanically it’s not the same car but for some its enough to at-least have the visual feel of it.

Project like these are one of their kind, It takes rigorous amounts of hard work and time to remodel these cars, What we have liked about this car is the attention to detail that has been put it, From the lights, panel gaps to the fit and finish, It is quite commendable. The hard work that goes into the aesthetics has really paid off.

Lets have a look.

This is how the real Dodge Challenger looks.

Big ups to Mr.Singh, for completing this project.

