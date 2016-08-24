On a Fast Track! A Volkswagen POLO GT-D with engine mods.

Yes, We are back after a break. But only to bring you more modified cars from Indian car scene!

Over the years we have brought you a lot of modified cars, Most of them are the ones with cosmetic changes. The one we have today is not about great looks or visual appeal rather this one is very serious about performance. We have Prateek Dalal’s on a fast track, A Volkswagen POLO GT-D with engine mods. This simple looking Polo has a power packed performance engine,tweaked to a whopping 177bhp, That’s close to a stock a Audi A4 35TDI. This beast can reach 0-100kmph in 7 secs and goes all the way till 205kmph.

A lot of people with a certain point of view would think whats the point? where do you drive with so much power in traffic? But..But.. this was not modified just to complete a checklist or be raced between red lights instead prateek has taken his passion and given it a right direction by taking the racing off the streets and on to the track, Where it really MATTERS! You think you are an awesome driver and you have mad driving skills when you are cruising on the streets and picking up street races and risking lives, but your real skills are tested when you are racing against your own time or someone else’s track time. It seems this was the reason for him to build this monster. This car is just not about engine power or top speed only, it has been done up to handle better,stop better and perform better, Overall. Thanks to some serious driving skills and a brilliantly done up car the current track time at Buddh International Circuit is held at 2 mins & 38 seconds by this car.

Mods done:

CR177 Turbo upgrade

Dark-side FMIC

3 Bar MAP sensor

Custom TOT Remap

BC Racing V1 Coilovers

2.5″ Decat Straight Pipe Exhaust

Pipercross Stock Replacement Airfilter

Brembo 5.1 Brake fluid

HRS 16x7JJ Rims with 205/50 R16 Maxxis IPRO tires

Future Mods:

Dark-side Stage 1 Clutch Kit

Big Brake Kit

Limited Slip Differential

Rear Sway Bar

Oil Cooler

Evans Water-less Race Coolant

Fiber Body Panels

Picture courtesy : Utsav Batra.For those who are thinking there are no pictures of the engine bay, Thats because it looks stock from the outside. Keeping the car street legal and a easy daily drive.

Kudos to Prateek for this great ride, We are sure you are looking for more pooowaaarrr! and hope some of our readers would be inspired to “do up” their car for trackday-daily drives! We sure hope see you on “trackdays” at BIC.

