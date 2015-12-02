Liva-lacious! – Modified Toyota Liva.
We found a Toyota liva modified in kerela owned by Freddie Francis
This liva has got quite the appeal, Its been given a matt blue wrap along with a deep grey set of alloys giving it the sporty feel. The car has just not been given aesthetic looks but got a few tricks up its engine as well, Claimed to be 110 bhp using remap, air-filter and a custom exhaust system. With only a hand full of mods this car is made to stand out of the crowd for sure.
Here is a list.
Tuned 110bhp
Diesel motor
Projector headlamps
Custom skirts
Custom seats
Matt blue wrap
Roof cross rail-bars
15″ alloys wheels
Big ups from our team for this wonderful project.
