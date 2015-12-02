Liva-lacious! – Modified Toyota Liva.

We found a Toyota liva modified in kerela owned by Freddie Francis

This liva has got quite the appeal, Its been given a matt blue wrap along with a deep grey set of alloys giving it the sporty feel. The car has just not been given aesthetic looks but got a few tricks up its engine as well, Claimed to be 110 bhp using remap, air-filter and a custom exhaust system. With only a hand full of mods this car is made to stand out of the crowd for sure.

Here is a list.

Tuned 110bhp

Diesel motor

Projector headlamps

Custom skirts

Custom seats

Matt blue wrap

Roof cross rail-bars

15″ alloys wheels

Big ups from our team for this wonderful project.

