The 200BHP Sleeper. A Modified Skoda Laura TSI

The 200BHP Sleeper. A Modified Skoda Laura TSI.

San Reddy, shares his ride with us, a Skoda Laura TSI. As he was wanting a car for some fun on the streets, He had is heart set on the TSI laura with a manual gearbox as it seemed the perfect choice, The itch for mods had started as soon as he got the car, So it was quickly taken to was taken N1 Racing, Mumbai for its upgrades, Keeping stock exterior helps San not to attract attention generally on the roads. But once he zooms passed by other cars, People do begin to notice…

San Reddy has chosen this car purely for its engine and its mod potential, Looking at so many companies producing parts for it he got him very excited, A few simple mods made a stock output of 160bhp to 200bhp. San also finds the car very economical and reliable after the mods he has done.

List of mods include

-Forge Bov

-APR Stage 1+ Remap

-APR Carbonia Air filter

-KW street spec Suspension

-Continental Tyres 225/45/17

-Forged Tsw Alloys

-Skoda Headlamp eyebrows

-Skoda honeycomb Grill

-Supersprint downpipe Catless

-Audi r8 coil pack

-Irridium spark plugs

All the mods lead to a 200bhp car

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Share your modified car pictures and stories with us at content@steeroids.in, Follow us on facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

