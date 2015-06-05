20 Simple mods you can do to your old swift.

Love your swift but feel it is getting old now? Here are 20 Simple mods you can do to your old swift.
As we know Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular car that can be modified, Interior, Exteriors, Audio, Performance. You can name it, It can be done. Here we bring you another car that has completed the modification checklist. Get a feel of a new car with spending much less than on a new car.
ChaitanyaDommeti does the same to his car, And truly makes it his own.

Suzuki Swift Modified version
1. Front GTI fibre bodykit
2. Carbon fibre Hood
3. Customized head lights with P8 projectors on low beam and Halogen on High beam
4. Plati Alloys
5. Vinyl roof
6. Sporty Spoiler
7. Neon LED mods
8.   10″ Pioneer Subwoofers X 2
9.   JBL – GT X646 – 800W 4Channel Power Amplifier
10. Kenwood KAC-9105D 1800W Class D Mono Block Car Amplifier
11. JBL – GTO509C 5 Two Way Component System
12. Pioneer Mobile Single Din In Dash CD/MP3 Receiver with Bluetooth, MIXTRAX and Pandora
13. Pioneer Coaxial rear speakers

14. Under the Hood- DieselTRONIC15. New Mod – Color Change #BleedBlue

16. Yokohama 205/55r15
17. Hikari Type Side Skirtings
18. Twin Spoilers
19. Hikari Back BodyKit
20. F1 style LED flasher
Get your swift styled today, And give it the look you desire.
