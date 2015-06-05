Love your swift but feel it is getting old now? Here are 20 Simple mods you can do to your old swift.

As we know Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular car that can be modified, Interior, Exteriors, Audio, Performance. You can name it, It can be done. Here we bring you another car that has completed the modification checklist. Get a feel of a new car with spending much less than on a new car.

ChaitanyaDommeti does the same to his car, And truly makes it his own.

Suzuki Swift Modified version

1. Front GTI fibre bodykit

2. Carbon fibre Hood

3. Customized head lights with P8 projectors on low beam and Halogen on High beam

4. Plati Alloys

5. Vinyl roof